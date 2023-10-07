It has been a slow start for Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders this season. After picking up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason, it was expected that the Raiders would contend for a playoff spot in the AFC and possibly challenge the Chiefs for first place in the AFC West. However, they have dropped three of their first four games with the Green Bay Packers coming to town, and they received some positive injury news regarding star wideout Davante Adams.

Raiders/Packers Injury report for Saturday- Hobbs is out. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/BXHG4iVoD8 — Your Boy Q (@YourboyQ254) October 7, 2023

The former Packers star will clearly have a huge influence on the game if he can play. Adams had not participated in practice Thursday or Friday because of a shoulder injury, but he was a limited participant Saturday. Since the Packers and Raiders don’t play until Monday night, there’s at least an opportunity that Adams could be back in the lineup.

When Adams is healthy, he is clearly a top-3 receiver in the NFL. He has caught 33 passes for 597 yards and 3 touchdowns through four games. Last year was his first season playing for the Silver and Black, and he had a huge season. He caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Adams played for the Packers from 2014 through the 2021 season and he had several spectacular seasons while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Since Green Bay and Las Vegas did not play last season, the Monday night game in Las Vegas represents the first time Davante Adams will have a chance to play against the Packers in his career.