The Las Vegas Raiders opened up the 2023 season with a close 17-16 win against the Denver Broncos, but it has all been downhill from there. Las Vegas has now lost three games in a row, and all eyes of the NFL world will be on them this week as Monday Night Football features the Raiders against the Green Bay Packers. The game is in Las Vegas, so the Raiders have the home field advantage, and they are coming into this game favored by one point. This is a game where it feels like both teams desperately need a win.

One intriguing aspect of this matchup is that this is the first time Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will be going up against the Packers since being traded. Adams was a star WR in Green Bay for many years before playing his first season in Las Vegas last year. It'll be an interesting experience for Adams lining up against his former team.

“I don't know how many more times in my career, and it definitely hasn't happened to this point, where I'll be able to line up across from somebody with the green and gold on,” Davante Adams said according to an article from Packers.com. “That'll take some adjusting, getting used to that, but for the most part it'll be just another game.”

Not only will it be an adjustment for Adams, but also for his former teammates that are going up against someone that played for the Packers for such a long time. It will be an element of Monday's game that everyone will have their eye on, and it should be a good one out in Vegas.