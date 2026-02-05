It's been a busy, busy time for the Chicago Bulls. They are trading familiar faces at the NBA Trade Deadline, all before their Thursday showdown against the Toronto Raptors.

As a result, the names on the NBA Injury Report are piling up. In total, 10 players are listed in the report. Among them are Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Julian Phillips, and Mike Conley Jr., who were all traded this week.

They are listed as “not with team”. Meanwhile, Josh Giddey is out with an ongoing left hamstring strain. Also, Tre Jones remains out with the same injury. Plus, Zach Collins is still out with a toe injury.

Additionally, Jaden Ivey, who is arriving from the Detroit Pistons, is listed as questionable due to a trade pending.

Therefore, the Bulls' roster will not just look unfamiliar; it will look depleted. Going into Thursday, Chicago has a record of 24-27. They are ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference. On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 131-115, marking the final game for White, Dosunmu, Vucevic, Phillips, and Kevin Huerter.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have a 30-22 record, sixth in the Eastern Conference. Their injury numbers have not yet been submitted at the time this story was published.

To sum up, the Bulls have 14 total second-round picks as a consequence of their recent trades.

They traded Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons. Vucevic was sent to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a second-round draft pick. White and Conley were traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Collin Sexton from Charlotte and Ousmane Dieng from the OKC Thunder.

Finally, Dosunmu and Phillips were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round draft picks.