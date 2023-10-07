The Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Green Bay Packers will be the final game of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season and will be on Monday Night Football. Both teams are looking to bounce back after a couple of rough losses last week. The Raiders are on a three-game skid since beating the Denver Broncos in Week 1 and need to get back on track. The Packers have looked hot and cold in year one of the full-time Jordan Love experience but were handled by the division rival Detroit Lions last week. Both teams need to come away with a win to stay in contact with the class of their divisions. Who will be able to get it done, though? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football Week 5, Raiders vs. Packers.

How to watch Raiders vs. Packers Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football will air on ABC, ESPN, and most ESPN-affiliated networks. Additionally, the Manningcast is back again this week. Peyton and Eli should have a lot of good insight into the play of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jordan Love. Not to mention plenty of funny moments with their guests. Additionally, you can stream the game online through ESPN+ or fuboTV with no additional subscription.

Date: Monday, Oct. 9| 8:15 p.m. EDT

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

T.V. channel: ABC, ESPN| Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Packers -1.5 | O/U 44.5

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Raiders Storylines

Priority number one for the Raiders is to get this year back on track. Injuries and their best players not playing up to their potential have been their biggest issues so far. Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, and Jimmy Garoppolo all found themselves on the injury report this week and are all at different levels of questionable for this weekend. While Garoppolo is the one most likely to be ready to go for Monday night, he has been just fine in the three games he's played so far in 2023. A five TD to six INT ratio doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. Star running back Josh Jacobs has also really struggled to get going after holding out through most of the preseason.

This was supposed to be a year where the team took a step forward on offense and defense, and now that neither has really happened, could some stars be on the move if the team continues to struggle? Davante Adams will also be playing his former team for the first time since leaving for Las Vegas. Although he missed practice this week, he'll definitely be motivated to continue his elite play against them on Monday night.

Packers Storylines

Contrary to their opponents, the Packers didn't have too many expectations going into this year. Losing Aaron Rodgers will temper the ambitions of a team and fan base. Just ask Jets fans how they felt before and after Week 1. But the Packers have surprised a lot of people early on in this 2023 NFL season. They're one bad (in fairness, it was really bad) fourth quarter against the Falcons, away from a 3-1 start and sharing a portion of the division lead. However, they're still figuring a lot of things out on defense. And the first time they played a division rival that wasn't the Chicago Bears, they were beaten handily by the Lions.

The biggest sign of optimism so far, though, has been the play of Jordan Love. Obviously, drafting Love was a big part of the Aaron Rodgers drama that eventually led him to leave the team, but Love has been solid so far. The next biggest issue is the injuries that are piling up. Jaire Alexander and Aaron Jones being limited in practice is bad. Pro Bowl guard David Bakhtiari's ACL tear is much worse. Protecting young quarterbacks is critical, and all eyes will be on the Packers' line to see if they can do that Monday night.