Fight week is rarely without its casualties, and UFC Vegas 113 has taken a significant hit just days before the event. The bantamweight showcase between the dangerous striker Said Nurmagomedov and the technically proficient Javid Basharat has been scrapped. According to initial reports from Club De Las MMA, Nurmagomedov has been forced to withdraw from the contest due to undisclosed reasons.

🚨| Said Nurmagomedov is OUT. Javid Basharat will now take on Gianni Vazquez at #UFCVegas113 on February 7th. [first rep. @ClubDeLasMMA] pic.twitter.com/BK2BsxXJWj — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 5, 2026

However, the show will go on for “The Snow Leopard.” Rather than removing Basharat from the card entirely, the UFC matchmakers have worked swiftly to secure a replacement. Basharat is now slated to welcome promotional newcomer Gianni Vazquez to the Octagon this Saturday, February 7, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

For fight fans, the loss of the original matchup is a bitter pill to swallow. Nurmagomedov vs. Basharat offered a fascinating clash of styles—Nurmagomedov’s unpredictable, spinning attacks against Basharat’s disciplined pressure and wrestling. It was viewed by many analysts as a potential “Fight of the Night” candidate and a pivotal moment for the rankings in the crowded 135-pound division.

Now, the narrative shifts entirely to risk management for Basharat. Accepting a fight on less than 72 hours' notice against a debuting opponent is a classic “trap game.” While Basharat has had a full camp, all specific preparation for Nurmagomedov’s unique cadence goes out the window. He now faces Vazquez, a fighter with absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain.

For Vazquez, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. Stepping in on short notice endears a fighter to the UFC brass immediately, and a victory over a prospect as highly touted as Basharat would instantly put him on the map. We often see debuting fighters thrive in the chaos of short-notice bookings, as they enter the cage without the pressure of a full eight-week buildup.

Basharat will need to rely on his fight IQ to navigate the unknown, while Vazquez looks to play the spoiler. The bantamweight division moves fast, and despite the change, the stakes at the Apex remain incredibly high.

Updated UFC Vegas 113 Fight Card

While the card is subject to further changes, the lineup for this Saturday at the UFC Apex currently stands as follows: