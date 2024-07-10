In a candid conversation on the podcast “All Facts No Brakes” with Keyshawn Johnson, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams opened up about his expectations for the team's new starting quarterback, Aidan O'Connell. The conversation provided a revealing look into the dynamics of the Raiders' locker room and Adams' approach to adapting to a new quarterback.

During the podcast, Adams acknowledged the high standards set by his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, with whom he had a prolific partnership during his time with the Green Bay Packers. He was quick to point out that O'Connell, despite wearing the iconic #12 jersey, is not expected to replicate Rodgers' level of play.

“I’m confident in these guys because of the way that they work,” Adams said. “At the end of the day, are either of them Aaron Rodgers? No they’re not, it’s not any Aaron Rodgers, only one of those. So at the end of the day I’m not expecting them to just step in there. You know he’s wearing #12 but I’m not expecting them to look like #12 in the green jersey.”

This statement underscores Adams' pragmatic approach. He recognizes the uniqueness of Rodgers' talent and does not burden O'Connell with the unrealistic expectation of stepping into Rodgers' shoes. Instead, Adams emphasizes the importance of hard work and adaptability, key traits he values in his new quarterback.

Adams further elaborated on what he expects from O'Connell in terms of their working relationship. He emphasized the importance of communication and flexibility, expressing a willingness to adjust and collaborate for the team's success.

“At the end of the day I just need him to understand how to work with me, be open to doing whatever it takes to make adjustments to win,” Adams explained.

“Because at the end of the day, what I am speaking isn’t necessarily the gospel if it don’t work, so I’m not sitting here saying you’ve got to do everything I want to do. I’m definitely not the type of dude to make you feel a type of way for not giving me those looks.”

This statement highlights Adams' team-first mentality. He is not dictatorial in his approach; instead, he prioritizes collaboration and is willing to adapt his strategies to find what works best for the team. His focus is on building a cohesive partnership with O'Connell, one that can adjust and evolve based on mutual understanding and shared goals.

Another dynamic in the O'Connell-Adams connection

Keyshawn Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver himself, brought an interesting perspective to the conversation. He humorously reflected on his own experiences with quarterbacks and their responsibilities.

“Hey Te, I didn’t play. They pay you too much money for you to be dribbling the ball at my feet,” Johnson joked.

This comment, while lighthearted, touches on a critical aspect of the quarterback-receiver relationship: the importance of accurate and timely passes. Johnson's joke underscores the high expectations placed on quarterbacks to deliver the ball effectively, a sentiment Adams acknowledged.

Adams responded to Johnson's jest with a piece of practical advice for O'Connell. He emphasized the importance of timing and ball placement, rather than striving for perfection with every throw.

“That’s a fact but that’s all I’ll say, that’s what I tell them. I say don’t worry about throwing the most accurate balls in the world. It’s more about timing and put it in the area, I’ve got a good catch radius, I'm not sitting here telling you to throw it perfectly in stride every time, just put it where I can make the play and then we’re going to dance and we’re going to have fun,” Adams explained.

This advice is grounded in reality and reflects Adams' understanding of the game. By focusing on timing and ball placement, he encourages O'Connell to play to his strengths and rely on Adams' ability to make plays. This approach not only alleviates pressure on the rookie quarterback but also leverages Adams' experience and skill set to maximize the team's offensive potential.

As the Raiders prepare for the upcoming season with Aidan O'Connell expected to start as quarterback, Adams' comments provide valuable insight into the team's internal dynamics. His realistic expectations and collaborative mindset set a positive tone for building a successful partnership with O'Connell.