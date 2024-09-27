The Las Vegas Raiders won't have two of their best on the field in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. Both wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) are ruled out, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur. Crosby did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Adams was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited practice participant. The Raiders will also be without LB Divine Deablo (oblique), OT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) and TE Michael Mayer (personal).

The Raiders are in flux after a difficult 36-22 Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Antonio Pierce said the Raiders needed to make “business decisions” after that game.

After missing his second day of practice Thursday, Crosby spoke about whether he was worried he wouldn't play and the challenges of playing through his injury via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“I'm not worried about that right now; I'm just worried about today. Every single day I've been in here – first in, last out – doing everything I can to get healthy…that's all I'm worried about right now.”

“I play one way and when you’re not able to do certain things, it’s tough. But I did everything… to try to produce and I feel like I did some things, some good things, but it’s tough. I have a damn Timberland boot-size wrapping on my leg… and it’s, it’s tough. But at the end of the day, I don’t complain. Like I said, I’m focused on getting healthy, just taking it one day at a time,” Crosby said.

With a 1-2 start in a very difficult division, the Raiders find themselves in bad spot early in the season, especially having allowed 81 points (sixth-worst through Week 3).

The path forward for the Raiders, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby

Despite speculation to the contrary, Gardner Minshew remains the Raiders' starting quarterback. Many, like ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, believe that Minshew is the next starting quarterback to lose his job.

“When Minshew won a training camp battle with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job, it seemed like you couldn't rule out the possibility of the two flip-flopping back and forth all season,” Graziano wrote. “The Raiders played a lousy game and lost to the Panthers on Sunday, and coach Antonio Pierce was clearly not happy afterward. I'm not saying Minshew was one of the guys Pierce was accusing of making “business decisions” in that game, but he is 24th in QBR (44.1) through three weeks. We often see teams make a change at starting QB just to shake things up, even when it's not all the quarterback's fault. I wouldn't be surprised to see O'Connell starting soon.”

As for the futures of Adams and Crosby, they should've been traded ahead of the deadline last year. Now they will get a little less in return in trade value for their two best assets.