Davante Adams doesn't seem to be a happy camper in Las Vegas. After asking to be moved to the Las Vegas Raiders, the star wide receiver has been visibly frustrated. That was apparent last season, whether it was through his interviews or his actions on the field. Recently, though, a never-before-seen snippet from last season seemed to showcase just how frustrated Adams was last season.

The release of “Receivers” resulted in some pretty interesting moments that went viral on social media. One of the most viral moments was a clip of Davante Adams during one of the Raiders' games last season. Adams expressed his frustration after getting hit multiple times during their game. (video via Dov Kleiman)

“I gotta get the f**k outta here before I lose my f***ing life. Every game, I get f**ked up.”

Last season, Garoppolo was the starting quarterback for the Raiders in the first half of the season. While Garoppolo is a passable quarterback, he tends to put his receivers in trouble with his passes. Dubbed “hospital balls”, Jimmy G often threw passes that immediately led to his receivers getting hit. Adams was expressing his frustration about routinely getting these types of passes.

Adjusting from an accurate quarterback like Aaron Rodgers to Garoppolo's haphazard passes was something that Adams struggled to do. Adams still put up great numbers for the Raiders last season (1,100+ yards and eight touchdowns), but they were nowhere near the performance that he was giving in Green Bay, or even in his first year with Derek Carr.

Adams' tenuous relationship with Raiders

Davante Adams certainly didn't envision playing in this scenario right now. While his main motivation for joining the Raiders was the paycheck, playing with old college teammate Derek Carr was a nice bonus. Adams was certainly looking forward to playing with Carr again, and they did put up solid numbers (albeit not translating to wins).

However, Josh McDaniels was seemingly never a fan of Carr. In his pursuit of improving the offense, the then-Raiders head coach shipped Carr off to the New Orleans Saints in a rather messy divorce. McDaniels then installed Garoppolo (a former player of his in New England) to run his offense. The results were less than ideal: Garoppolo struggled in his role and got injured multiple times.

The “Receivers” documentary also revealed that Adams approved of the idea of benching Garoppolo mid-season for Aidan O'Connell. It seems like the Raiders wide receiver was also not happy with how his quarterback was playing. O'Connell was never a star, and he certainly had some low moments, but he was somewhat of an improvement over Garoppolo (especially after McDaniels was fired by the Raiders).

This upcoming season will likely entail some more frustration for Adams. In a rather perplexing move, the Raiders did not select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft (though they did attempt to trade up). This year is shaping up to be a rebuilding year for Las Vegas. Can Adams stomach another season of potentially missing the playoffs?