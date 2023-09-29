The Las Vegas Raiders are already trying to change the course of their season after getting off to a 1-2 start. After a promising win to begin the year over the now 0-3 Denver Broncos, the Raiders have dropped two straight games to the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following the Sunday Night Football loss to the Steelers, wide receiver Davante Adams called out his team and said they need to pick up the pace if they don't want this to be another lost season.

Running back Josh Jacobs chimed in with support for Adams a few days later, saying, “I definitely agree with Te, the things that he said. It's the way that a lot of people feel around here. Wanting to get the best out of each individual every single day. Wanting the best not only for the team, but every individual. I definitely understand his frustration,” via Logan Reever of 8 News Now.

Josh Jacobs agrees with Davante's message from Sunday night. "It's the way that a lot of people feel around here." Says the captains have been more vocal and stern this week. #RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/y4B9WxjFuO — Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 28, 2023

The Raiders have perpetually had a losing culture the past couple decades so it's understandable why stars like Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs feel frustrated after a couple of sloppy losses. The two superstars have been doing their part to lead the team to wins. In the Steelers loss, Adams has 13 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently averaging over 100 yards receiving per game as he's put up 25 receptions for 322 yards through three games.

The All-Pro back hasn't taken off yet this season, but he is coming off a season in which he led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards on the ground.