Davante Adams reacts to Vegas blowing 17-point lead vs. Jaguars

Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams registered his disgust after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a three-score lead and dropped a 24-20 decision Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Raiders built a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. However, Las Vegas was unable to score in the second half, and the Jaguars rallied for the victory.

Adams said the players were responsible for the loss, and that the coaches should not take the blame. “The players make the plays,” Adams said. “It’s not the scheme and all of that. That helps you and we can’t put it on the coaches. That’s just the way I think about it.”

The Raiders appeared to be on their way to an easy victory when quarterback Derek Carr threw a pair of TD passes to Adams — 25 and 38 yards — sandwiched around a Daniel Carlson field goal. The Jaguars suddenly woke up after seeing the 17-0 deficit on the scoreboard in the second quarter and woke up.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence keyed the comeback, along with running back Travis Etienne. Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, while Etienne ran with power and determination. He finished the game with 109 yards on 28 carries and 2 touchdowns.

The Raiders fell to 2-6 with the loss and have dropped three of their last four games. Las Vegas has lost all 5 of its road games this season.

Davante Adams is in his first year with the Raiders after eight seasons with the Packers. He is a two-time All-Pro first-team performer and has been named to the Pro Bowl five times. Adams has caught 48 passes for 658 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.