Easily the most buzzed-about name during the NFL offseason has been superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his “will they, won’t they” trade dilemma with the Green Bay Packers. While the veteran signal-caller was eventually shipped out to the New York Jets, Devante Adams recently admitted to trying to lure his former teammate out to Sin City.

The perennial All-Pro wide receiver revealed to that during the offseason hoopla surrounding the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, he tried his hand in the recruitment department in an effort to bring his former quarterback out to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I would even go as far as trying to make it happen,” Devante Adams said regarding a hypothetical reunion between him and Aaron Rodgers. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” he said. “Having that distance, and time away, kind of made me miss him.”

In his piece, Fader went on to note that both Devante Adams and Aaron Rodgers were even seen playing golf together out in Vegas, highlighting the relationship the two managed to forge during their tenure in Green Bay together.

However, it is their on-field relationship that has been the biggest attention grabber throughout the years, as the receiver amassed 8,121 yards and 73 receiving touchdowns during their eight-year partnership while Rodgers went on to win three of his four total league MVPs.

In the end, the Raiders saw themselves sign veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million contract via free agency, a move in which the stud wide receiver has sent mixed signals about.

However, with this recent piece by Fader, the “what could have been” thoughts regarding a reunion between Devante Adams and Aaron Rodgers out in Las Vegas are sure to be on Raiders fans’ minds.