The Las Vegas Raiders slipped to a two-loss record in NFL Week 3. A lot of fans blame it on Josh McDaniels' call to kick for a field goal in the dying minutes against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, Davante Adams knows that the loss had more to it. He unveiled how they plan to regroup before their next match date arrives, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“We get these opportunities to watch the tape together and do these constructive things. We have got to get something out of it. It is not just talking and doing all of that but it is about putting this into action,” Davante Adams said after the Raiders' 18 to 23 loss to the Steelers.

Adams notched 172 receiving yards on 13 receptions. He had an average of 13.2 yards per target. The cherries on top were the two touchdowns he recorded for the Raiders.

The plan after this loss? Adams highlighted what their mantra was despite the NFL Week 3 defeat, “Figuring out what is wrong and doing something about it. So, when we go out there the next time, it looks different… That's the theme of this year. It's doing it not just talking about it and figuring out what we need to do.”