As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 2 throwdown against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup that may just feel like deja vu considering the Harbaugh of it all connecting the two teams, Davante Adams and company have been really digging into their opponent's tape in order to better understand what to expect.

Adam's main takeaway? Lamar Jackson is an absolute GOAT when it comes to being a ballhandler, as nobody in the NFL does what he does at that level, as he explained to reporters in the lead-up to Week 2.

“I found myself watching Lamar Jackson highlights at my locker before the game. Dude changed the game,” Adams told reporters. “He's the best, in my opinion, best ball carrier ever — no matter what position you want to talk about. I don't think anybody's as big of a threat carrying the football.

“Obviously, he's worked really hard to develop in the other parts of his game, as well, and you've seen that come a long way, too. He's a huge threat, somebody you gotta be accountable for out there and make sure you know what he's doing.”

While some fans will quibble with Adams' assertion, as Michael Vick walked so Jackson could run, when you actually look at his movements on the field, it truly is a special thing, as he's able to slip and slide through traffic like an NBA point guard, shuttling rocket passes down the field if he sees a shot there from behind the line or taking it to the hole if he sees an opening. When you play the Ravens, a team really does have to cover not just endzone to endzone but sideline to sideline, too.

Now the real Adams has to ask himself is if he'd like to share the field with Jackson instead of just being his biggest fan, as the Ravens do look like they could use a true number one receiver to really put their team over the top heading into the future.