Another record once held by Michael Vick fell to the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Sunday as the dual-threat QB displayed his dominance.

An eight-yard rush by QB Lamar Jackson on Sunday Night Football served as a reminder that the Baltimore Ravens passer is one of the best dual-threats in NFL history, as another record set by Michael Vick fell on the play.

On Jackson's third quarter scamper against the Los Angeles Chargers in Baltimore's 20-10 win, he surpassed the 5,000-yard rushing mark in the fewest number of games ever needed by a quarterback, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Jackson hit that mark in his 82nd career game, 22 fewer than Vick needed.

In other words, Vick needed an extra full season and then some to do what Jackson has already accomplished.

With his accomplishment, Jackson became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to rush for 5,000+ yards. He joined Vick, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson.

No record safe from Lamar

This record is just the latest in the “dual-threat quarterback” category to fall to Jackson since he was drafted by the Ravens in 2018. The Heisman winner from Louisville already owns the record for most rushing yards by a QB in one season, recording 1,206 in 2019.

His 1,005-yard 2020 season minted Jackson as the first passer with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Jackson carried the ball 11 times for 39 yards in the Ravens' win, their ninth of the season. His 574 rushing yards on the season are the most of any quarterback, and more than pure running backs such as Breece Hall of the New York Jets and Rachaad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just 11 passers have more yards through the air than Jackson in 2023 as well. Once again, his ability to dominate with his arm and legs was on display in leading the Ravens to another AFC North-leading win.