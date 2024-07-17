The Raiders franchise, with its origins in Oakland, moves to Los Angeles, and its current home in Las Vegas, is one of the most storied and iconic teams in NFL history. Known for their rebellious image and fierce competitiveness, the Raiders have had numerous legendary players don the silver and black. Just before the 2024 season kicks off, we rank the 10 greatest Raiders in team history.

10. Tim Brown (WR, 1988-2003)

Tim Brown, also known as “Mr. Raider,” is one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history. Brown's combination of speed, hands, and route-running ability made him a perennial Pro Bowl selection and a favorite target for Raiders quarterbacks over 16 seasons. Brown's career totals include 1,094 receptions for 14,934 yards and 100 touchdowns, which rank him among the all-time leaders in each category.

Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro. His ability to consistently perform at a high level and his longevity with the franchise make him a true Raiders legend. Brown's impact was recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, cementing his status as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

9. Art Shell (OT, 1968-1982)

Art Shell was a dominant force on the Raiders' offensive line for 15 seasons. Known for his strength, technique, and leadership, Shell protected the quarterback's blind side and paved the way for the Raiders' powerful running game. Shell was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro, anchoring the offensive line during the Raiders' Super Bowl victories in 1976 and 1980.

Shell's contributions extended beyond his playing career, as he later became the first African-American head coach in the modern NFL when he took the reins of the Raiders in 1989. Shell's impact on the game and the Raiders franchise was profound, earning him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

8. Jim Otto (C, 1960-1974)

Jim Otto was the epitome of durability and excellence, anchoring the Raiders' offensive line for 15 seasons. Known for his toughness and consistency, Otto played in every game of his career, earning 12 Pro Bowl selections and 10 All-Pro honors. Otto's leadership and skill were instrumental in establishing the Raiders' dominance in the AFL and later the NFL.

Otto's impact on the game was significant, as he set the standard for excellence at the center position. His contributions to the Raiders franchise and the game of football were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980. Otto's legacy as one of the greatest centers in NFL history remains secure.

7. Fred Biletnikoff (WR, 1965-1978)

Fred Biletnikoff was known for his precise route running and exceptional hands, making him one of the most reliable receivers of his era. Over his 14-year career with the Raiders, Biletnikoff recorded 589 receptions for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns. His ability to make clutch catches in critical moments earned him the nickname “Freddy B.”

Biletnikoff was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro. He played a crucial role in the Raiders' Super Bowl XI victory, earning MVP honors for his performance. Biletnikoff's contributions to the game were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988. The annual award for the nation's top college wide receiver, the Biletnikoff Award, is named in his honor, reflecting his impact on the position.

6. Ken Stabler (QB, 1970-1979)

Ken “The Snake” Stabler was the quintessential Raiders quarterback, known for his cool demeanor and ability to make big plays in pressure situations. Stabler led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory in the 1976 season, earning NFL MVP honors that same year. He threw for 19,078 yards and 150 touchdowns during his time with the Raiders, becoming one of the most beloved figures in franchise history.

Stabler's leadership and clutch performances endeared him to Raiders fans and teammates alike. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 1974. Stabler's contributions to the game and his impact on the Raiders franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

5. Howie Long (DE, 1981-1993)

Howie Long was a dominant defensive end who anchored the Raiders' defensive line for over a decade. Known for his strength, quickness, and versatility, Long was a disruptive force against both the run and the pass. He recorded 84 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries, and numerous tackles for loss during his career.

Long was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro. He played a key role in the Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII victory, solidifying his reputation as one of the most feared defenders of his era. Long's contributions to the game and the Raiders franchise earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. His post-playing career as a popular broadcaster has kept him in the public eye, further cementing his legacy.

4. Willie Brown (CB, 1967-1978)

Willie Brown was one of the most dominant cornerbacks of his era, known for his exceptional coverage skills and ability to make big plays. Over his 12-year career with the Raiders, Brown recorded 39 interceptions, including a memorable pick-six in Super Bowl XI. His ability to shut down opposing receivers made him a cornerstone of the Raiders' defense.

Brown was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro. His leadership and playmaking ability were instrumental in the Raiders' success during the 1970s. Brown's contributions to the game and the Raiders franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. His legacy as one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history remains secure.

3. Ted Hendricks (LB, 1975-1983)

Ted Hendricks, known as “The Mad Stork,” was one of the most versatile and impactful linebackers in NFL history. Standing at 6'7″, Hendricks used his height, intelligence, and athleticism to dominate opponents. Over his nine seasons with the Raiders, Hendricks was a key player in their defense, contributing to three Super Bowl victories (XI, XV, and XVIII).

Hendricks recorded 26 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries, and numerous tackles for loss and sacks, although the latter were not officially recorded for much of his career. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro. Hendricks' ability to disrupt the opposing offense, whether in pass coverage or rushing the passer, made him a cornerstone of the Raiders' defense. His contributions to the game and the Raiders franchise earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history.

2. Marcus Allen (RB, 1982-1992)

Marcus Allen was one of the most versatile and productive running backs in NFL history. Known for his vision, agility, and ability to make big plays in critical moments, Allen amassed 8,545 rushing yards, 4,258 receiving yards, and 145 total touchdowns during his time with the Raiders. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro.

Allen played a key role in the Raiders' Super Bowl XVIII victory, earning MVP honors for his performance, which included a memorable 74-yard touchdown run. His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver made him a dynamic offensive weapon. Allen's contributions to the game and the Raiders franchise earned him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003. His legacy as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history is well-deserved.

1. Gene Upshaw (G, 1967-1981)

Gene Upshaw was a cornerstone of the Raiders' offensive line for 15 seasons. Known for his power, technique, and leadership, Upshaw helped pave the way for some of the most potent offenses in NFL history. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time All-Pro, playing a crucial role in the Raiders' Super Bowl victories in 1976 and 1980.

Upshaw's impact on the game extended beyond his playing career, as he later became the executive director of the NFL Players Association, where he played a key role in shaping labor relations in the league. Upshaw's contributions to the game and the Raiders franchise were recognized with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. His legacy as one of the greatest guards in NFL history is firmly established.

Honorable Mentions

While the above 10 players could have easily been reshuffled and been just as good, the Raiders history is filled with some of the NFL's greatest players. Here are several others throughout the team's long history that could just as well be in any other top 10 list.