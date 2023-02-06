Davante Adams was a bit indirect in recruiting Aaron Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders on social media, but after the Pro Bowl on Sunday, he made his desire crystal clear.

When asked if he is campaigning for the Raiders to pursue Rodgers should the quarterback be available this offseason, Adams didn’t hold back and said that it is “a million percent” what he’s doing.

“A hundred percent, that’s exactly what I’m trying to portray,” the veteran wideout said, per Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Davante Adams added that seeing Aaron Rodgers wear the Raiders jersey and throw the football towards his way once again is his “dream scenario.” He did note recently that it might be “wishful thinking,” but if there’s a chance for Las Vegas to do a deal, he would want them to make it possible.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?” Adams shared. “Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Adams has been fueling the Rodgers-to-Raiders talks in recent days with some amusing posts on social media. There was even one instance when he seemingly replied to Rodgers’ joke to buy him a house in Las Vegas so they can be neighbors.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Rodgers this offseason after the Green Bay Packers failed to make it to the playoffs. But should he ask for a move away, it’s possible the Raiders get involved considering that they still need a QB after Derek Carr’s departure.