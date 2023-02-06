With quarterback Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly nearing its official end, the big question for the franchise is which signal-caller will be the next one to lead it. That’s a no-brainer for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if you ask him, as he has long made known his desire to have Aaron Rodgers back as the quarterback he’d love to play for down in Sin City. He reiterated that again after Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

“Duh. Why would anybody not do that? I mean, a hundred percent,” Davante Adams said responded when asked if he had started trying to lure the Green Bay Packers quarterback to Las Vegas. “That’s my guy, obviously., Wishful thinking but let’s see what happens.”

For Davante Adams, the best selling point for the Raiders in a potential pursuit of Aaron Rodgers is himself.

“That I’m here,” Adams said about what he thinks is his best recruitment pitch for Rodgers.

Caught up with Raiders WR Davante Adams after his 6th straight Pro Bowl, saying goodbye to Derek Carr as a teammate and the start of his heavy Aaron Rodgers to Raiders recruiting pitch. From @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/RTZmob8erM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 6, 2023

Of course, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are no strangers to each other. Before arriving in Las Vegas, Adams played his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Packers and as Rodgers’ top target downfield eventually, becoming arguably the best wide receiver in the pros along the way.

In his first season with the Raiders, Adams recorded 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 receptions and 180 targets.

If the Raiders could pull off a transaction that would reunite Davante Adams with Rodgers, Las Vegas should be among the top contenders for a Super Bowl next season.