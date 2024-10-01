The heat has turned up in Las Vegas, after Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce appeared to like an Instagram post that claimed that wide receiver Davante Adams could be traded.

“Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders,” the post said.

The next day, Adams was on the Up & Adams Show, where Kay Adams asked about the post and if the wide receiver had heard from Pierce regarding him liking the post.

“I haven’t heard from [Pierce]. I haven’t talked to him. I don’t really know exactly what that was about. … It’s one of those situations where I just keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may,” Adams said. “There’s been no communication with anybody from the team since that became a thing, but it’s kind of just like the weekly, ‘What’s up with Tae?’ thing. It’s always some sort of drama. But, at the end of the day, 17 doesn’t create any of it.

“People can say what they want, but I’m just chilling and trying to be the model for not stirring the pot and just locking in and doing what I got to do.”

Could Raiders be open to trading Davante Adams?

There had been rumors ahead of the season that Davante Adams could be a trade candidate at the deadline, but it seems as if the Raiders are looking at options now, according to reporter Vincent Bonsignore.

“More on this to come: A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams. The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver,” Bonsignore said on X, formerly Twitter.

It wouldn't be a surprise if many teams were interested in Adams, and there may be a clear feel of what happens with him in the coming weeks.