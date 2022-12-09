By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping that quarterback Derek Carr will continue to rally the team and it will be able to climb up the AFC West standings and earn a playoff spot.

Derek Carr's interception before half was his 14th career red zone interception, tied for the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. Carr is tied with Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill & Ryan Fitzpatrick over that span. pic.twitter.com/INEpAVtLKe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2022

Going into their Week 14 Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders have won 3 games in a row. They had a 13-3 second quarter lead and appeared poised to stretch that lead prior to halftime. However, Carr threw a woeful red zone interception in the final moments.

Carr has a tendency to throw red zone interceptions, and the miscue was the 14th time he has been intercepted when his team snapped the ball from inside the 20 since he joined the league in 2014.

That ignominious feat has put DerekCarr at the bottom of the list with 3 other quarterbacks. Ryan Tannehill, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Philip Rivers are the other signal callers who have thrown 14 red zone interceptions.

A playoff spot for the Raiders appeared to be out of reach after their Week 10 loss to the lowly Indianapolis Colts left them with a 2-7 record. However, the Raiders picked up a pair of overtime victories against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks before picking up a 27-20 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was concerned about getting his team prepared for the Thursday night game with a short work week.

“Combining the preparation and information that you absolutely need to know with managing the rest, recovery and energy that you’re going to need,” McDaniels said. “I think that’s the trick.”