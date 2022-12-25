By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders led the Pittsburgh Steelers the entire game, until the 46 second mark in the fourth quarter. After the Raiders suffered their ninth loss of the season, in crushing fashion, Las Vegas’ running back Josh Jacobs shared his thoughts. And he certainly wasn’t happy.

With less than a minute remaining, Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 14-yard touchdown pass. That put Pittsburgh up, and eventually won them the game, 13-10. Prior to that last second remaining, with just over two minutes to go, ESPN gave Las Vegas a 71% win probability.

Jacobs had a down game by his standards, rushing 15 times for 44 yards. However, after watching the Raiders suffer another late-game collapse, Jacobs spoke with Vic Tarfur of The Athletic about his frustrations with Las Vegas’ season.

“I’m tired of dealing with this,” Jacobs said. “Everyday I come here and bust my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there. For me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

Including their loss to the Steelers, the Raiders have now lost five games this season where they led at halftime. Against Pittsburgh, Las Vegas’ QB Derek Carr threw three second half interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has had his best NFL season to date in 2022. He has rushed 306 times for a league-leading 1,539 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl nomination for the second time in his career.

Jacobs certainly can’t be blamed for the Raiders’ struggles this season. However, he doesn’t seem to be pleased by them either. After Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option, Jacobs will be a free agent after the season. Perhaps Jacobs sees this as a sign to leave, and will be finding the end zone for a different team in 2o23.