Bake Mayfield could not have wished for a more glorious debut for the Los Angeles Rams. With the game on the line, the new Rams quarterback took over as he led his team to a highly improbable yet completely astounding 98-yard game-winning drive to upset the Las Vegas Raider on Thursday night.

As much as NFL Twitter sang Mayfield’s praises for his incredible performance, it was the exact opposite for Derek Carr and the Raiders, who themselves just pulled off one of the most mind-blowing choke jobs you’ll ever see. The mean streets of Twitter showed no mercy on Las Vegas:

Also, semi-related: Only the Raiders could find a way that new and bizarre to rip their fans hearts out. Just total fan brutality. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 9, 2022

Raiders fans right now pic.twitter.com/9DmXu4TtBc — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) December 9, 2022

The Baker Mayfield memes just kept on coming. This man hasn’t even spent enough time with his new team to learn the playbook, but somehow, he led the Rams to a huge win over a hapless Raiders side. NFL Twitter just had to remind Las Vegas about this fact:

BAKER MAYFIELD: Picked up at the airport days ago, staying at the hotel, barely knows the Rams playbook. RAIDERS DEFENSE: pic.twitter.com/1aG5q003Pq — Mike Motherfucking White Fanpage (@UrinatingTree) December 9, 2022

Jeff Saturday & Baker Mayfield. This team doesn’t deserve the playoffs. — RC (@RaiderCody) December 9, 2022

The Raiders have now lost to an ESPN analyst coaching his first NFL game ever and a QB whose been on his team for less than 48 hours and knows like 6 plays — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 9, 2022

Raiders got fleeced by a dude who got off a plane 20 minutes ago. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 9, 2022

The Jeff Saturday references are hilarious too, except, of course, if you’re a Las Vegas fan.

One analyst had to point out how consistent the Raiders have been this season when it comes to giving up big leads:

Josh McDaniel Raiders literally lost games to a interim HC who had never coached in the NFL AND a QB who didn't know the playbook they've lost FOUR games after leading by 13+ points… THAT TIES THE NFL RECORD yikes — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 9, 2022

It’s going to be hard for Derek Carr and the Raiders to pick up the pieces after this deflating loss. This is one of those defeats that are going to stick for a long time — and for good reason.

Las Vegas will be back in action in Week 14 against the 6-6 New England Patriots. The Raiders will definitely want to win that one to get some much-needed confidence back.