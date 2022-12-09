By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It was not that long ago when Baker Mayfield was still with the Carolina Panthers. But here he is now, in a new NFL uniform and playing for the Los Angeles Rams on a Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Who would have predicted that before the season?

With that being said, here are some of the reactions on Twitter to Mayfield’s debut for the Rams.

Are the Rams wasting Baker Mayfield’s prime? — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) December 9, 2022

I WOULD LIKE TO FORMALLY APOLOGIZE TO BAKER MAYFIELD. pic.twitter.com/fsChbEpdCf — Aaron (@aaroneason_) December 9, 2022

The panthers front office looking at baker mayfield right now pic.twitter.com/lL7fnBji7K — John (@iam_johnw) December 9, 2022

John Wolford actually started under center for the Rams but was only on the field for three offensive snaps before Mayfield stepped into the field to replace him.

Jokes aside it's actually hilarious to see Baker Mayfield throw a pass compared to John Wolford. One guy has a gun, the other a broken water pistol. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 9, 2022

Mayfield showed some flashes in the first few snaps he had in the first half. The Rams entered halftime with Mayfield having completed 3 of 6 passes for 65 yards passing with zero interceptions and zero sacks taken.

But Baker Mayfield just might be God https://t.co/TTh3jMu3u3 — BretthewRams (@BretthewRams) December 9, 2022

if you bought a baker mayfield panthers jersey i do not feel bad for you that was a low iq decision — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) December 5, 2022

Panthers fans when Baker Mayfield balls out tonight with 350yds and 3 TD’s pic.twitter.com/hyR97An4es — Drew (@DBH1124_) December 9, 2022

Mayfield joined the Rams this week after being released by the Panthers. The Rams, who are long shots to make the playoffs at 3-9 heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season and operating with Matthew Stafford on the injured reserved list, thought that it’s worth taking a gamble on Mayfield, so they claimed him off waivers.

The Rams are mathematically still in contention for a playoff spot entering the game against the Raiders, but with Stafford and Cooper Kupp among others missing due to injuries plus the record they’re carrying, all they want for now is to break a six-game losing streak. The hope is that Mayfield is going to lead them in snapping that skid, which would be quite an LA debut at least for the former No. 1 overall pick.