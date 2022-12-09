By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It took the Los Angeles Rams a gamble on Baker Mayfield to finally end their six-game losing skid. Mayfield had a dramatic debut for the Rams, ending Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an insane 98-yard touchdown drive to get the Rams the 17-16 victory.

Baker Mayfield 🎯 Van Jefferson 🙌 RAMS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 9 SECONDS TO GO!pic.twitter.com/28gRHbmTL8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

The Rams entered the fourth period down by 10 points to the Raiders. Las Vegas was a double-digit favorite prior to the game. It looked as though the Raiders were on their way to winning their fourth game in a row at the expense of the Rams, especially after kicker Daniel Carlson extended that lead to 13 points with a made field goal with just a little over 12 minutes remaining in regulation.

But the Rams simply refused to call it a night. Mayfield and the Rams would score a rushing touchdown care of Cam Akers with around three minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Rams would later force the Raiders to punt, giving Los Angeles another shot with the ball. That’s when the comeback dreams of the Rams started to really turn into a reality, with Mayfield somehow finishing a drive that started 98 yards away with a touchdown pass caught by wide receiver Van Jefferson. Matt Gay would seal the deal for the Rams with a game-winning extra-point kick.

Mayfield actually did not start the game against the Raiders, as it was John Wolford who took the first snap under center for the Rams. Wolford was on the field for just three offensive snaps, though, before he got replaced on the field by Mayfield, who appears to have miraculously breathed life into his football career.