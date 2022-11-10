By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published 3 hours ago

Updated 2 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an extremely underwhelming season considering all of the hype this offseason. They are 2-6 and coming off their third blow lead of at least 17 points in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Things are not getting any easier with the latest news on former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

According to NFL Network reporter James Palmer, the Raiders are placing Waller on injured reserve.

Darren Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered back in Week 4. He has not played since then. On Wednesday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talked about Waller being day-to-day and hoping to have him this week. But part of his press conference sounded like coach speak and now we know why. The hope is that he will spend four weeks on IR and be able to return at the end of the regular season, per Adam Schefter.

The Raiders offense has been a shell of itself from last season. That’s despite adding All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Derek Carr is having a brutal year. Adams is unhappy with the amount of targets he is seeing. Last week, he had nine catches for almost 150 yards in the first half and then they went away from him the rest of the game.

The absence of Waller has certainly hurt the passing game in Vegas. He has been the primary receiver on passes between the numbers the last couple of years. That generally opens things up on the outside for Hunter Renfrow and Adams.

This week, the Raiders face the Indianapolis Colts who just fired their head coach and offensive coordinator. If they can’t find a way to win this game, McDaniels might be on the hot seat himself.