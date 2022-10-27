Derek Carr shows up on injury report for first time this season

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with injuries from the get go this season, and those injuries have only continued to pile up as the Raiders gear up for their Week 8 action against the New Orleans Saints. One player who has surprisingly found his way onto the injury report this week is Derek Carr, which could be a bad sign for the Raiders moving forward.

Derek Carr injury update

Carr took a huge hit in the Raiders Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans, but he only ended up missing one play after receiving some medical attention. However, it doesn’t appear as if Carr has escaped unscathed, as he was limited in the Raiders practice on Wednesday afternoon with a back injury, showing that he may be a little bit more beat up than initially expected.

“Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice.” – Charean Williams, ProFootballTalk

This is the first time Carr has popped up on the injury report this season, and while it doesn’t sound like he’s expected to miss the Raiders upcoming contest against the Saints, it is noteworthy that he is still dealing with some of the aftereffects of the big hit he received on Sunday. Other big names on the injury report for the Raiders include Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, and Davante Adams.

While none of these guys may end up missing their Week 8 action, the Raiders clearly aren’t operating at 100 percent health right now, but no team is at this point. Las Vegas will be hoping that these guys can all get themselves right before their next game, as they will all be needed to help the team pick up a huge win over the Saints.