Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched in favor of former Auburn standout Jarrett Stidham, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, setting Raiders twitter ablaze with thoughts of where Carr would go from there.

NFL on CBS lead insider Jonathan Jones and Athletic Raiders beat writer Tashan Reed said Raiders fans may have witnessed Derek Carr’s last snaps with Las Vegas. Carr’s 2023 and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary become guaranteed by Feb. 15, or three days after the Super Bowl, according to multiple sources.

The Raiders may be more willing to pay the $5.63 million in dead cap on Derek Carr’s contract than pay the $32.9 million in guaranteed salary for 2023, added Reed.

Fansided Editor Matt Conner said the benching paved the way for the eighth starting Indianapolis Colts quarterback in six years. The Colts rolled out five starting quarterbacks over the past five years who played 12 or more games. Current starter Matt Ryan was benched against the Minnesota Vikings in favor of Nick Foles in an effort to stop the largest comeback in NFL history, a 39-36 mid-December win by the Vikings in overtime.

Patriots.com staff writer Evan Lazar wondered what the impact of Derek Carr’s benching would have on former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, who is still in the early stages of a five-year, $141.25 million deal he signed last March.

Though not a popular move, syracuse.com Bills writer Ryan Talbot said it was the right one if Derek Carr is going to be healthy in time for the Raiders to part ways with him. Las Vegas could either try to find a trade partner before the post Super Bowl deadline or cut their losses and release his contract, giving the Raiders the opportunity to continue putting their trust in either Foles or Stidham to take the starting job or get an early jumpstart on the search for a new franchise signal caller.