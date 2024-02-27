Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette finds himself in more legal trouble after his guilty plea to a felony gun charge. Arnette was arrested on Jan. 6th on gun and drug charges, Ian Rapoport reports.
Ex-Raiders player is amid more legal trouble
Damon Arnette was reportedly charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm. This previously unreported arrest occurred in Richardson, Texas, per Rapoport.
The former Raiders CB previously pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for allegedly carrying a gun in a hostile manner at a Las Vegas hotel in 2022. Moreover, Clark County district judge Ronald Israel told Arnette he forbade him from possessing guns.
In addition, Israel fined Arnette $2000 and assigned him 50 hours of community service work. The judge also ordered Arnette to surrender his gun and show good behavior for 90 days. However, Arnette got caught up in more trouble in 2024 with alleged drug and gun involvement.
The Raiders originally released Arnette in November 2021 after a video showed him making death threats while carrying a gun. Several months later, Arnette received the opportunity to play for the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He also had a brief stint as a reserve with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arnette has not played a regular-season game since the fall of 2021. The former Las Vegas CB was the 19th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Before the NFL, he spent five years with the Ohio State Buckeyes football program. He earned All-Big Ten conference honors three times.