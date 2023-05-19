Former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette has been indicted on assault with a deadly weapon and a firearms-related charges after showing a gun to a valet following a loss of his claim ticket for his vehicle.

The January 2022 incident was captured on videotape, and that evidence was obtained by a Las Vegas television station.

Arnette was originally arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges. However, those original charges were dropped by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office in July 2022.

The incident took place after a valet at the Park MGM asked Arnette for his parking ticket so he could retrieve his vehicle. Arnette could not come up with the ticket

Instead, Arnette displayed the weapon that was in his waistband. Prosecutors said Arnette took hold of the gun before placing it back in the waistband of his pants.

“After that I thought this guy was going to like kill us so I slowly backed away and went on my radio and called security,” a witness told the grand jury.

“He was standing behind his car door just in front where he is and then when I turned around he looked at me and said give me my [expletive] keys and the gun was right there.”

Damon Arnette played cornerback for the Raiders in 2020 and 2021, but he did not make an NFL roster in 2022. Arnette had 25 tackles and 1 tackle for loss during his first season. He also had 2 passes defensed in 9 games. He played just 4 games in 2021.