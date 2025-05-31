The Las Vegas Raiders feature edge rusher Maxx Crosby as the most popular returning player. Brock Bowers also won fans over with his stellar play as a rookie. But Vegas features non-household names earning the hidden gem label here.

And all three will play an integral role for the first Pete Carroll led Raiders team.

This trio put together a strong 2024 output despite the 4-13 finish and coaching change. One earned a hefty new pay raise alongside Crosby.

Who are the Silver and Black's hidden gem trio? Two represent the defensive side while another will pave the way for Ashton Jeanty soon — who we're leading off with.

Guard Jordan Meredith is a Raiders hidden gem

Meredith locked into a battle for one of the guard spots with Dylan Parham. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder emerged as one the team's best blockers.

Pro Football Focus handed Meredith a top five guard for his position back in Feb. 2025. Meredith brings an element that'll surely win over incoming quarterback Geno Smith.

“He didn’t allow any sacks and let his quarterback hit the ground only once to the tune of just nine pressures on 399 pass-blocking snaps,” PFF wrote. “This was Meredith’s first season playing more than 100 snaps since being an undrafted free agent in 2021.”

He's now a returning fixture in the trenches. A huge 2025 leap could mean the first Pro Bowl nod for the 27-year-old.

Raiders Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao

Fans could be looking at a Carroll favorite this fall. And it's not because of their USC ties.

Article Continues Below

Pola-Mao gives Carroll a towering 6-foot-4 safety in a near similar mold of Kam Chancellor. Except Pola-Mao is coming off his best season yet.

He quietly piled 89 combined tackles with 57 solo stops. The former Trojans defender also delivered two other personal bests: Forced two fumbles and swatted five passes. He then delivered two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

The Silver and Black opted to keep him. Vegas and Pola-Mao agreed to a new $8.45 million contract extension in February. Carroll clearly will tab Pola-Mao for a leadership role in this secondary. Increased production can turn Pola-Mao into another first time Pro Bowler. Carroll has a new USC star to lean on here.

Adam Butler bolsters Raiders trenches

Vegas brought back one more key veteran. Albeit one more underrated hidden gem.

The Raiders re-signed Adam Butler to a three-year deal. Which lifted his salary to $11 million in guaranteed money. Butler plays an integral role opposite of Crosby plus last year's top free agent signing Christian Wilkins.

Like Pola-Mao, Butler produced new career-highs. The defensive tackle tallied a career-high 65 tackles including 36 solo stops.

Butler drew intrigue during the free agency market off his size and production. He occupies space in the trenches with his 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame. Butler's long arms and upper body strength frees up his Raiders teammates. From Crosby, to Wilkins, all the way to Tyree Wilson and the rest of the edge rush room.

Butler even shares New England Patriots ties with co-owner Tom Brady. He even won a Super Bowl with Brady in Foxborough. But he's a gem for the Raiders defense.