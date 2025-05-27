The Las Vegas Raiders have carried themselves with purpose this offseason, bringing in Pete Carroll to serve as head coach, trading for quarterback Geno Smith and grabbing Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. These moves, besides revamping an offensive unit that lacked depth and production, communicate a clear plan. This organization is intent on returning to relevance after suffering through three straight losing campaigns and a deluge of bad optics.

But when a franchise focuses on getting competitive quickly, it becomes susceptible to error. The Raiders' emphasis on the present, which became obvious after they hired a 73-year-old to man the sidelines, could prevent them from building a more sustainable football product. This fan base earnestly deserves a respectable NFL season, and management is working hard to deliver on that front. The future must still be a priority, however.

Las Vegas signed Smith to a two-year contract extension worth $66.5 million guaranteed after acquiring him in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He is the unquestioned starter going into the 2025-26 campaign, but there are risks to fully committing to this veteran QB. The two-time Pro Bowler will turn 35 years old in October and is coming off a year in which he threw 15 interceptions and only 21 touchdown passes in 17 games.

I am perfectly aware that the Seahawks' offensive line operated as an easily accessible portal to the quarterback last season, allowing 233 pressures and finishing near the bottom of the league in total performance. But who is to say the Raiders' protection unit will be adequate, either?

They were slotted 26th in Pro Football Focus' end-of-season rankings. Vegas general manager John Spytek made some additions — signed veteran guard Alex Cappa and drafted Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, but none of them are guaranteed to be more than depth pieces.

Smith has a come a long way in his NFL career. His resurgence, which was formally recognized with the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award, is what many embattled signal-callers should look to for inspiration. We cannot ignore the potential dangers that come with this move. Although he is a clear upgrade, it is possible the team left better long-term options on the table.

How far can Geno Smith lead the Raiders?

When talking about long-languishing franchises like the Silver and Black, it can feel silly to become preoccupied with the term “ceiling.” Before a squad even thinks about sustained playoff success, it needs to put together a couple of winning campaigns in a row. That Raiders have not achieved such a feat in more than 20 years. However, if the organization implements the right blueprint, fans should be willing to endure a bit more turbulence.

Losing en route to a promising future is a necessary part of many grand revivals, but losing without maintaining any sense of direction is abject failure. Mark Davis' squad has shamefully lived in the latter category for much of this century, which is particularly confounding when you remember how brilliantly the millennium began.

But with NFL icon and part-owner Tom Brady at least somewhat involved in football-related decisions, Super Bowl 48 champion Pete Carroll serving as head coach and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and incredibly gifted running back Ashton Jeanty comprising significant roles in the offense, the timing seemed right to build for the next era of Las Vegas football.

Instead, the front office pursued a veteran who, while being a capable playmaker and precise passer (70.4 completion percentage last season) probably does not have much more room to grow. He is a potential solution, but one that could come with an imminent expiration date.

Perhaps with Carroll, the man who helped breathe new life into his football career in Seattle, Geno Smith can produce big numbers and lead the Raiders to considerably more wins in 2025-26 and beyond. If this experiment flames out, though, the consequences could be severe.

Las Vegas could have gone another route in the NFL Draft

John Spytek selected North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round. The FCS star apparently comes with a Brady seal of approval and boasts a versatile skill set. There are plenty of people who believe he is one of the draft's hidden gems. Maybe they're right, but the Raiders could have taken a QB much earlier. If Shedeur Sanders excels, all eyes will be on the Silver and Black and a few other organizations that repeatedly passed on the fifth-rounder.

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has an existing relationship with Brady and has experience playing in adversity-laden situations. His NFL transition will be interesting to watch on the Cleveland Browns. Aside from Sanders, there is another name whose professional legacy could forever be linked with Vegas. And it is the prospect they essentially traded to acquire Smith in March.

Seattle Seahawks rookie signal-caller Jalen Milroe is a project, to be sure, but he possess the superb athleticism and big arm that make scouts salivate. If the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout can find a consistent form in the pocket and cut down on the turnovers, he could morph into a dynamic offensive weapon.

Even if you do not agree with my hesitation regarding Smith, one can see the risk in refusing to take a chance on a raw talent like Milroe or another QB and waiting until deep into Day 3 to scoop up Miller. If the two-time FCS national champion exceeds his draft stock, then Spytek will look like a genius for prioritizing other areas of need before pulling off a heist in the sixth.

However, the unconventional route is a scary path for this specific franchise to explore when it comes to addressing the most important position in the sport. But maybe that is exactly what the team needs in order to obtain redemption. Nevertheless, I have questions about Las Vegas' current Geno Smith plan.

Considering the Raiders reside in a division that sent three teams to the playoffs last season, including the NFL's most recent dynasty, it is difficult to foresee true change occurring with a QB whose ceiling is seemingly limited. Smith could stop the bleeding, but it is unclear if he has the healing powers to repair this deeply flawed football operation.

And without that long-term stability, this squad cannot truly evolve.