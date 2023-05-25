Davante Adams is trying to make the best out of his situation with the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, the public is already well-aware that he was not enthused with replacing quarterback Derek Carr and the direction of the offense. That new direction centers around free agent acquisition Jimmy Garoppolo. Naturally, fans have drawn their own conclusions.

That means any pleasantries from Adams will not be taken seriously by many. Fair or not, that is the world we live in. Once cryptic or concerned words come out of an athlete’s mouth, especially one of the All-Pro’s stature, they are never forgotten. Nevertheless, Adams said the right things on Thursday afternoon when speaking to the media about his new QB.

“Jimmy’s a great guy, love him to death,” he said, per Jesse Merrick of News 3 Las Vegas. “I didn’t know him very well before he got here, but getting to work together, be around each other, getting to know him, he’s a great guy. Definitely excited to get to work with him.”

Given that the 30-year-old previously said he has to “buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible” about the new Garoppolo-led offense, people are going to be skeptical about this recent praise. Of course, opinions can change after getting to know someone, but Twitter did not share that idealistic viewpoint.

Whether Davante Adams approved of the Jimmy Garoppolo signing is irrelevant as long as he remains on the Raiders. The team’s success should depend heavily on that duo’s chemistry. The results were fruitful for Adams when he was catching balls from Fresno State teammate Carr last year (110 receptions, 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns) and will need to be again this season with a new face under center.

Garoppolo often finds his ability criticized, with many believing conditions must be optimal for him to succeed. He overcame plenty of adversity and questions about his job security while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, though, and reached the Super Bowl.

All of the noise around him and Adams should be just another day in the office for Jimmy G.