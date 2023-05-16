Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr this offseason, and while wide receiver Davante Adams is a good initial relationship with Garoppolo, he admitted that he does not agree with the front office’s vision for the offense, according to Mirin Fader of The Ringer.

“[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent,” Davante Adams said, via Fader. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

Adams emphasized that he believes the Raiders as currently constructed could succeed.

“It all depends on the style of ball that we play,” Adams said, via Fader. “If we play a certain brand of ball, I can get [Garoppolo] to conform to whatever. But if we use him a certain type of way, then it’s going to make it tough for us to maximize who we should be this year.”

Regardless, Adams said he knows he will have to buy in, as he does not make the final decisions.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” Adams said, via Fader. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.

With Jimmy Garoppolo in the fold, Adams praised him based on early impressions.

“He’s a really cool dude, talking to him,” Adams said, via Fader. I really haven’t been around him enough to truly know what type of leader he is. I’ve only heard good things from his teammates, though, so that’s a good thing, because it’s guys that I know wouldn’t mess around with stuff like that.”

When Adams came to the Raiders, he teamed up with his good friend and old college quarterback Derek Carr. However, he said his goal in coming to the team was to win, not play with his friend. That goal remains the same with Garoppolo under center.