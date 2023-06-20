Kansas City Chiefs fans will have an easier time traveling to Las Vegas to catch the Chiefs-Raiders game in November, thanks to Allegiant.

The Las Vegas-based airline has added an additional nonstop flight from Kansas City International Airport (KCI) to Las Vegas, specifically for Chiefs Kingdom. Coincidentally, the flight is scheduled for the Thanksgiving weekend, providing an excellent opportunity for fans to enjoy the game and holiday festivities.

The special flight will depart from Kansas City on November 24 and return on November 27, ensuring fans have ample time to experience the Raiders-Chiefs game and explore the exciting city of Las Vegas.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition to the added flights, Allegiant also offers travel packages tailored to Chiefs Kingdom and other NFL fans. These packages include roundtrip flights, a minimum two-night hotel stay in Las Vegas, and tickets to a Raiders game at the renowned Allegiant Stadium. Interested fans can find these travel packages exclusively at allegiantair.com/raiders. However, it's worth noting that the packages are nearly sold out due to their popularity.

Drew Wells, Allegiant's Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, expressed enthusiasm for the specialty flights, stating, “We are thrilled to offer these specialty flights to four of the most passionate fan bases in the league. Every year, we look for opportunities to bring NFL fans to premier vacation destinations to see their teams play. These flights are popular with our customers, and we expect them to sell out well in advance of the games.”

With Allegiant's commitment to providing convenient flights and comprehensive travel packages, Chiefs fans can look forward to an enjoyable and hassle-free experience as they support their team in Las Vegas. As the demand for these offerings is high, interested fans are encouraged to secure their travel arrangements promptly to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity.