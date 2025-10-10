Although Xavier Worthy has played in the Kansas City Chiefs' previous two games, his status for Week 6 against the Detroit Lions has been up in the air. After missing practice throughout the week, he finally participated in practice on Friday. Andy Reid shared an inspiring update about Worthy's status for Sunday.

The 67-year-old head coach claimed that Worthy was looking good on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Reid pinpointed Xavier Worthy's movement as a reason for optimism.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid said WR Xavier Worthy was at practice today and ‘moved around good.' Seems like Worthy should be good.”

Worthy, who is 22 years old, suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' 27-21 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after running into teammate Travis Kelce during a play. That injury sidelined the former first-round pick for the entirety of that contest, along with the following two games.

Leading up to the Week 6 matchup against the Lions, Xavier Worthy has been dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries. Despite that, it sounds like he'll be able to play through the pain, based on Reid's comments. When on the field this season, Worthy has served as the top wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Through three games played, the second-year wideout has recorded 11 receptions and 125 yards. He has yet to record a single touchdown.

Although it appears Worthy is on track to play in Week 6, the Chiefs still have some time to make a final decision on his playing status. Andy Reid and the coaching staff will likely release their list of inactive players by Saturday. They also have until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday night to reveal the official roster for the contest.

The Chiefs will kick off against the Lions in a primetime “Sunday Night Football” matchup at 8:20 p.m. EST. A win brings Kansas City's record to .500, while a loss puts them in a bit of a hole in the AFC West.