Just when the Kansas City Chiefs appeared on track to finally have their full arsenal of players available for their Week 6 matchup with the Detroit Lions, a last-minute update could change that. The team added starting left tackle Josh Simmons to the injury report hours before the Sunday Night Football kickoff.

Simmons became a late addition on Sunday afternoon due to personal reasons, the team announced on social media. It is unclear what his issue might be, but Simmons is now deemed questionable to face the Lions.

Simmons, the team's 2025 first-round draft pick, has started all five games thus far. He won the starting job during training camp over returning veterans Wanya Morris and Jaylon Moore and has been efficient, earning an above-average 64.6 player grade from Pro Football Focus.

Simmons' potential absence would affect the Chiefs most in the passing game, where he has been most effective. The rookie has allowed just one sack on his first 224 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

If Simmons sits, Morris would likely draw the spot start. The 2023 third-round pick started 11 games in 2024 and has appeared in all five games of the 2025 season on special teams.

Josh Simmons' addition ruins Chiefs' clean injury report

Simmons' potential absence mars what would have otherwise been a rare injury-free game for the Chiefs. With Xavier Worthy and Omarr Norman-Lott back in the lineup, Kansas City's only notable absence would have been Rashee Rice, who is serving the final act of his six-game suspension.

The Chiefs have several other absences, including six players currently on injured reserve. However, none of them would be traditional starters. If Simmons plays, it would mark the first time Kansas City will have all of its starters free of injury since Week 1, when Worthy left the game on the opening drive.