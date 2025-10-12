The Los Angeles Chargers rebounded from a two-game losing streak to defeat the Miami Dolphins 29-27 on Sunday afternoon. The victory put the Chargers back on top of the AFC West. Quarterback Justin Herbert had another strong, efficient outing, completing 29-of-38 passes for 264 yards and two touchdown passes. Post-game, San Diego head coach Jim Harbaugh had some high praise for Herbert. Team beat reporter Kris Rhim shared the moniker Harbaugh bestowed on his quarterback via X, formerly Twitter.

“Justin Herbert, he’s like Hercules out there,” Harbaugh said post-game.

Herbert has certainly had a Herculean effort during the Chargers' four wins. The former first-round pick's 264 passing yards were the second-lowest mark of the team's quintet of victories. Yet, his 76.3 completion percentage was the highest mark of the campaign to this point. While he only had one carry for two yards in Sunday's win in South Florida, he hasn't needed to use his legs as much in all of LA's wins this year. With an intriguing two-game homestand coming up, can the Bolts stay on top of the AFC West?

Can Chargers continue push towards potential AFC West title?

Next Sunday, the Chargers will welcome another AFC division leader, the Indianapolis Colts, to SoFi Stadium. The Colts, led by a resurgent Daniel Jones at quarterback, are currently 5-1 after a Sunday win of their own. If both teams continue their current trajectories, then the Week 7 tilt could be a potential AFC playoff matchup.

After the Colts come to town, the Chargers will then host the Minnesota Vikings. While things haven't gone fully to plan in Minnesota this season, they are 3-2 coming off their Week 6 bye. The Vikings' Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles could affect the NFC's playoff picture. If Herbert and Harbaugh can lead Los Angeles to victory in both home matchups, they could be well on their way to the team's first AFC West title since 2009.