The NFL is entering its sixth week, and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 12. The game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, which means there could be a possibility that Swift is in attendance.

There's a high probability that Swift will support her fiancé, Travis Kelce, during this home game tonight. For starters, the odds are in his favor given that Swift has not missed a home game so far this year — including when she just flew back from her best friend Selena Gomez's wedding last month the day before the Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens.

Swift did not attend any away games last season except for when the Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. Last year, a source cited security as the reason why Swift now only attends home games. For the Chiefs' season opener, they played against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. The flight is 13 hours from Kansas City and the superstar decided it wasn't worth the hassle.

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost, are all the reasons Taylor didn’t go to the game to see Travis play,” revealed Daily Mail’s source.

Swift reportedly was not the only WAG that decided to not attend the Brazil game for the same logistics.

If the Chiefs can turn their season around, there's a chance that Swift could show up to an away game if the Chiefs can make it to the Super Bowl which is held at Levis Stadium this season. However, for now, take a look below at the Kansas City Chiefs games for 2025:

Article Continues Below

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Home Games

Week 6: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 12

Week 7: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 19

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders on Monday, October 27

Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 23

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, December 25

While the Chiefs had a tough start to the season with back-to-back losses, they finally redeemed themselves when they defeated the New York Giants 22-9 and again against the Ravens 20-37. The Lions on the other hand lost their season opener to the Green Bay Packers 13-27 but has since been on a winning streak after defeating the Chicago Bears, Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs kick off their Lions game at 8:20 ET on NBC.