Raiders get mixed bag of injury updates on Hunter Renfrow, Denzel Perryman for Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders received a number of notable injury updates on Wednesday. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and Cornerback Nate Hobbs did not practice as they both work their way back from concussions, per Tashan Reed. Reed also reported that linebacker Denzel Perryman, who’s been out since Week 1, is practicing.

The Raiders need all of the help that they can get. Las Vegas entered the season with high expectations for the 2022 season. But they are 0-3 to open the year.

The Raiders kicked off with a disappointing loss against the Chargers in Week 1. They were then defeated by the Cardinals in Week 2 and Titans in Week 3. Injuries have played a role in their failures up to this point. Getting players such as Hunter Renfrow and Nate Hobbs back will be pivotal.

Hunter Renfrow’s potential absence will play a big role on offense for the Raiders. He is listed as questionable after missing Wednesday’s practice. If he is unable to play, Mack Hollins is a receiver to keep tabs on for Las Vegas.

There is no question that the Denzel Perryman update is great news for the team.

The team’s defense ranks just 24th in points surrendered per game. Additionally, the Raiders are 21st in total yards surrendered per contest. Perryman’s impending return should help stabilize the defense.

The good news for Las Vegas is that they are going up against a Broncos team in Week 4 that has not exactly set the league on fire. Despite being 2-1, Denver has holes on their roster. The Raiders are hoping for the best against the Broncos this weekend.