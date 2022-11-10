By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders season is close to falling apart. Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is being placed on IR. Earlier Thursday, it was announced that former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller is being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Renfrow will now be out at least the next four weeks.

Things are falling apart for the Raiders. Last week, they blew yet another 17-point lead in a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was the third time this year they have done that. They previously blew huge leads against the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh McDaniels is in his first year as the Raiders head coach and it is not going well. Las Vegas made the playoffs last year with Renfrow one of the key reasons why. He was coming off a career year when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Raiders offense was supposed to be even more explosive this year. They added one of the best receivers in the world in Davante Adams. Yet, Derek Carr is regressing. Adams has not been happy with the offensive game plans. He caught nine passes for almost 150 yards and two touchdowns in the first half last week. Inexplicably, McDaniels and Carr went away from him in the second half, when he caught one pass.

With both Hunter Renfrow and Waller on injured reserve against a very good Indianapolis Colts defense, things could get even worse this week.