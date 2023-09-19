Two years ago Hunter Renfrow put together a breakout season with the Las Vegas Raiders that ended with the wide receiver's first Pro Bowl selection. Fast-forward to two games into the 2023 season and Renfrow is virtually nowhere to be found in the Raiders' offense.

Renfrow has one catch for 23 yards through two games and has only been targeted once. He was targeted more than five times per game during the first four years of his career and averaged 7.5 per game in 2021.

Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said that Renfrow nor the team is deterred by the wideout's lack of involvement, according to Paul Gutierrez.

Having new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center likely has something to do with the change to Renfrow's importance in the Raiders offense. Garoppolo has never been a huge passer, though he is successful when he does let one loose, as evidenced by his 67.7 career completion percentage.

The addition of Jakobi Meyers also gives Las Vegas another mouth to feed. Though he did not play in Week 2, Meyers had a monster debut with the Raiders in Week 1, catching nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Renfrow had a frustrating 2022 season in which he missed seven games. When he was on the field, his numbers did not reflect his 2021 numbers. The Raiders signed Hunter Renfrow to a two-year extension worth $32 million before last season, with the first year of the deal kicking in this year. If Las Vegas doesn’t get him more involved, that contract will look worse with each week that passes.