The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday in a 38-10 blowout against the Buffalo Bills. Not only did the Raiders lose, but wide receiver Davante Adams was injured during the game.

Adams was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's game and head coach Josh McDaniels said the star receiver is “good” after taking the hit. His status for this Sunday's game will be in question until the week's first injury report is released on Wednesday.

Adams has 12 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of this season. He is once again proving to be one of the best wide receivers in the league regardless of who is throwing him the ball.

Jakobi Meyers missed the Bills game due to a concussion but is “headed in the right direction” Field Yates reports. Meyers had an electrifying Raider debut in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. He had nine catches for 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns, proving to be one of the signings of the offseason.

The Raiders should get at least one of those receivers back this week to anchor the passing game. Davante Adams missed just one game over the last two seasons and has the second-most-receiving yards in the league since 2021.

The Raiders offense has struggled early this season, scoring 27 points in two games. If both Adams and Meyers are healthy and ready to go the Raiders should be able to put up more points and become a more feared offense.