The Las Vegas Raiders gravitated out of landing the top pick of the 2025 NFL Draft with their winning streak. But they could be out on landing three prominent offseason quarterback names, one insider says.

The Raiders will strike out on swooping up the following quarterbacks per Vic Tafur of The Athletic: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and 2025 free agent Sam Darnold.

“I think there’s a good chance that those three guys won’t happen for the Raiders,” Tafur said on the Just Win Podcast released Thursday.

He believes the Raiders have to look at this next phase by not landing either of the rookies and the veteran.

“I think you look at trade options,” Tafur said. “I think it’s going to be through trade or through free agency to get their starter for next season.”

Will Raiders entertain trade ideas for Aidan O'Connell?

Aidan O'Connell emerges as a trade asset if the team opts to pursue that market. But that idea won't come easy, especially given O'Connell's current state.

O'Connell has quarterbacked the Raiders to two consecutive wins. He's the QB behind pulling the Raiders out of the first overall pick chatter. The second-year QB even earned the vote of confidence from head coach Antonio Pierce, who says O'Connell will be a 2025 starter. Lastly, O'Connell still has two years left on his rookie deal.

O'Connell may not command a high market if the Raiders entertain the idea of trading him. He's 7-9 as a starter with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Still, Vegas is in a tough spot this offseason.

O'Connell can very much seal his 2025 return to the team by beating the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. But owner Mark Davis and general manager Tom Telesco need to think about QB depth.

Gardner Minshew lost his spot to O'Connell and could be exiting. Minshew carries a $14 million cap hit and dead cap of $7.6 million per Spotrac.

The Raiders can still dip to the free agent market. Darnold, though, is anticipated to earn a higher value thanks to his stellar 2024. The rest of the 2025 free agent class looks iffy at best.

Russell Wilson could become available. But he won over the Pittsburgh Steelers by leading them back to the postseason with 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Aaron Rodgers is currently mulling his future. Even former Raiders starter Derek Carr faces a nebulous future with the New Orleans Saints.

Kirk Cousins is one more name to monitor. The Atlanta Falcons benched him for 2024 first rounder Michael Penix in December. The Falcons, however, haven't decided to release or attempt to trade Cousins.

The Raiders' 2025 QB room aims to look different. But one insider doesn't see the team swinging for Sanders, Ward or Darnold.