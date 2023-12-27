You have got to love Jack Jones.

Christmas came right in time for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Antonio Pierce-led squad may have struggled with Aidan O'Connell through the first half but they made a way to comeback through their defensive unit. It put Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in such a conundrum that they now have to recalibrate. Jack Jones just knew that he had to ridicule the situation after the win.

Jack Jones dropped a post with the caption, “MERRY CHRISTMAS RAIDER NATION.” It featured his face being swapped out for the Grinch. A video saying, “I think we ain't done yet” was also part of the post which could allude to a run that the Raiders could get on to wrap up the postseason.

All of the bragging and trolling has been at an all-time high for Antonio Pierce's team. They were smoking cigars and calling themselves the Grinches of this Christmas season after pummeling the Chiefs. These are all well-deserved. The Raiders found a way to triumph despite having a hard time running their offense.

Jones was also a big part of this win over Patrick Mahomes' squad. He was the one who buried the opposing squad with a 10-point deficit during the third quarter. His defensive awareness allowed him to grab the ball for a 33-yard interception return. The Raiders would then follow it up by converting two points after a call to rush instead of kick for a field goal.

These callouts to the Chiefs are good for the team's morale. But, they should hope to retain the momentum and get more wins for the season.