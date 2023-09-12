Las Vegas Raiders fans received a scare when wide receiver Jakobi Meyers sustained a hit to the helmet by Denver Broncos defender Kareem Jackson during Sunday's 17-16 win. Meyers, who was in the midst of a strong debut for the Raiders, remained on the field as players gathered around him after the hit. Meyers exited the game and was reportedly being evaluated for a concussion. On Monday, word arrived that Meyers is in the concussion protocol after the scary injury moment on Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that he had no other updates on Meyers. The 26-year-old Meyers, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders this offseason, wasted no time in leaving his mark on the game in his debut with Las Vegas.

Meyers was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target on Sunday, as he hauled in nine receptions for 81 yards and two scores before exiting due to injury.

Garoppolo and Meyers connected on a three-yard touchdown for the first score of the game in the first quarter, then hooked up once again for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Meyers will have a week of practice to exit the concussion protocol before the Raiders' Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills.