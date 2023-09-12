The Las Vegas Raiders managed to earn a victory in Week 1 even without Chandler Jones. As head coach Josh McDaniels looks towards Week 2, he is seemingly expecting the same outcome.

Jones is currently away from the Raiders after posting messages on social media that he doesn't want to play for the team anymore. McDaniels has been coy when asked about Jones' mysterious disappearance. Las Vegas' head coach stuck to the script when asked this time around, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“I have no updates on Chandler. I'm going to stick with what I said last week,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels has referred to Jones' absence as a ‘personal matter.' While he posted about how he missed playing during Week 1, there has yet to be a resolution between Jones and the Raiders. As they prepare for their Week 2 battle against the Bills, McDaniels didn't point to a sudden reunion.

While Jones' disagreement seems to be based on the people in the front office rather than money, he still has at least one more year left on his contract. Las Vegas could release him after this season and eat a little over $12 million in dead cap. However, if both sides still can't see eye-to-eye by the end of the season, it seems unlikely they'll be able to work together moving forward.

While Josh McDaniels would love to have him on the field, he has stayed quiet about Jones' whereabouts. The Raiders will take on the Bills in Week 2, looking to advance to 2-0. But until McDaniels hears otherwise, it'll be without Chandler Jones on the field again.