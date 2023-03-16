The Las Vegas Raiders introduced free agent signing Jakobi Meyers on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, Meyers answered a question about the infamous lateral play in last season’s matchup between the Raiders and the New England Patriots. He gave a very honest answer despite the not-so-fond memory, NFL reporter Albert Breer reports.

Meyers admits that it hurt dealing with the aftermath of his mistake that cost the Patriots the game. He says it not only hurt him as a player, but as a man as well.

This is a really phenomenal answer to the question Jakobi Meyers knew he'd be asked, on coming back to the scene of a certain Patriot mishap. https://t.co/k3xzJmUrpp — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2023

To his credit, Meyers evokes the memory as a learning experience that helps him remember to be a good teammate. He says that it now inspires him to hold his teammates heads’ high if they ever make a mistake.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If unfamiliar, the play happened at the end of regulation. The game looked destined for overtime, and the Patriots went to the old reliable lateral drill as one last ditch effort to get into the end zone. Unfortunately, Meyers accidentally tossed a lateral directly to Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who ran the ball into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Jakobi Meyers is entering the fifth year of his career after spending the first four in New England. He moves into an offense opposite of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Coming from a run-heavy offense in New England, Meyers has to be excited about the opportunity for more space opposite of a player who demands so much attention like Adams.

Meyers will likely be catching passes from another former Patriot in Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s joining the Raiders after the release of Derek Carr.