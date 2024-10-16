The Las Vegas Raiders said goodbye to Davante Adams after trading him to the New York Jets. For the past few weeks, there was a sense that Adams would be on a new team, but the question was what team that would be. Adams is now reunited with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they try to turn the Jets' season around, while questions remain surrounding what direction the Raiders go in.

Head coach Antonio Pierce shared his thoughts about the trade, and he kept it real about Adams departing when talking to the team.

“We didn't have him the last few weeks. We're fine,” Pierce said.

Adams had missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, but there's a real chance that he will play in the Jets' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davante Adams sends farewell message to Raiders

After his departure from the Raiders, Davante Adams sent a farewell message to the fans as he's set to play his first game with the Jets in Week 7.

“As a kid from East Palo Alto who grew up a Raiders fan, the past three years have been both an honor and the fulfillment of a childhood dream. I came to Las Vegas with the intention of bringing a championship to the city and have cherished every opportunity to play with that continued pursuit in mind,” Adams wrote, per B/R Gridiron on X.

“To my teammates, coaches, ownership, and staff – You have all taught me countless lessons and I am forever grateful for the resiliency, drive, and commitment you brought every day as we worked tirelessly to build something together.

“To Raider Nation – Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday. From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and will always be part of my family,” Adams wrote.