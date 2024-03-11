The Las Vegas Raiders offseason has been a busy one thus far, and it could prove to be one that ends up being transformative for one of the NFL's most storied franchises. Antonio Pierce is in (without an interim tag) to the delight of many of his players. Running back Josh Jacobs is out, and surprisingly on his way to join the Green Bay Packers. And now Christian Wilkins, one of the top prizes of free agency, has signed with Las Vegas on a 4-year, $110 million deal with over $84 million guaranteed.
Yes, that's a whole heck of a lot of money, but Wilkins has been more than solid since he was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft. Wilkins is coming off of a destructive season in which he notched 9 sacks, 65 tackles, 61 quarterback pressures, 23 quarterback hits, and a third-straight season with double-digit tackles for loss. And what could unlock Wilkins more than ever before would be playing alongside Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
Speaking of All-Pro players, Jalen Ramsey, a teammate of Wilkins last season with the Miami Dolphins, was quick to identify how great the Wilkins/Crosby duo in Vegas could be.
Christian & Maxx bout to go CRAZY this year!
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 11, 2024
Maxx Crosby set a career high with 14.5 sacks last season, and like his new teammate Christian Wilkins, availability has been one of his greatest strengths throughout his NFL career. Both Crosby and Wilkins have each played in all 17 games in each of the last three seasons, and if that trend continues in 2024, Raiders opponents are going to have hell to pay all season long.