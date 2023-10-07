As expected, Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery has been fined for his dirty hit on Justin Herbert during their Week 4 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

For those who missed it, Tillery was ejected in the second quarter of the contest for his late hit on Herbert when the quarterback was already out of bounds. The Chargers quickly came to the defense of their signal-caller and confronted the Raiders vet before officials disqualified him.

As a result, Tillery has been slapped with a $10,927 fine, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

An absolute dirty hit by Jerry Tillery on Justin Herbert… He gets ejected for it. Even Maxx Crosby, his own teammate, was frustrated by that. pic.twitter.com/HGg983hENP — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 1, 2023

Justin Herbert, fortunately for Los Angeles, was able to continue in the game and led the team to the 24-17 victory. The Chargers star did sustain some injury later in the contest–a fractured finger and nail injury on his non-throwing left hand–but they aren't expected to affect his availability moving forward.

As for Jerry Tillery, it was expected all along that the Raiders DT wouldn't be suspended for his actions, with Pelissero also previously reporting that the play would be reviewed for a potential fine.

It's certainly a poor play from Tillery since the Raiders were also penalized for the hit. Sure enough, the team is hoping that he learned his lesson. He just can't do such acts that would lessen their chances of winning.

The Raiders play the Green Bay Packers next in Week 5 for some Monday Night Football action. With just one win and three straight losses so far, Las Vegas really needs all members of the team to be committed to winning and nothing else.