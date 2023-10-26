The Las Vegas Raiders hope to get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back into the lineup when they go to Detroit Monday night to play the resurgent Lions.

"That's what it takes to get to the next level." Jimmy Garoppolo speaks on what it takes to turn the Raiders season around and make a run on the postseason after doing the same with previous teams in San Francisco.

Garoppolo has been sidelined with a back injury, but he participated in practice for the first time since leaving the Raiders' Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

“Feeling good. Felt good out there today,” the quarterback said.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are hoping that Garoppolo will be in good enough shape to play Monday night. Garoppolo had been evaluated to internal injuries when he was taken to the hospital, and all of the examinations were negative.

Nevertheless, Garoppolo did not participate in any team activities last week, and he missed the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Brian Hoyer started at quarterback for the Raiders, but the team dropped a 30-12 decision to the Bears.

In that game, Hoyer completed 17 of 32 passes for 129 yards and he was unable to throw a touchdown pass while tossing 2 interceptions. Backup Aidan O'Connell replaced Hoyer when he was unable to generate a consistent offense and the backup completed 10 of 13 passes for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Lions have a 5-2 record and are in first place in the NFC North. However, after starting the season with 5 wins in their first 6 games, the Lions were overpowered in Week 7 by the Baltimore Ravens. Getting back on track in a home Monday Night game is key for a team that wants to avoid any type of slump.

The Raiders go into the game with a 3-4 record and Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 100 of 147 passes for 1,079 yards with 7 TDs and 8 interceptions.